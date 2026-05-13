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Pass the Torch luncheon celebrates Baton Rouge scholarship winners

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BATON ROUGE — The Pass the Torch scholarship luncheon was held on Monday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Baton Rouge. 

The luncheon celebrated the 2026 Pass the Torch Scholarship winners and applicants from Scotlandville High School and Baker High School. 

"I feel like I worked pretty hard. I haven't gotten anything below a 3.4," scholarship winner Kameron Savoie said. "I keep my grades up. I'm active in the community."

Leaders, educators and students gathered to celebrate the academic achievement. 

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Pass the Torch luncheon celebrates Baton Rouge...
Pass the Torch luncheon celebrates Baton Rouge scholarship winners
BATON ROUGE — The Pass the Torch scholarship luncheon was held on Monday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Baton... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 Monday, May 11, 2026 5:58:00 PM CDT May 11, 2026

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