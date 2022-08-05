73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Part of Government Street closed due to overturned vehicle

Related Story

BATON ROUGE – Parts of Government Street were closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle.

The crash happened near the intersection of Government Street and South 10th Street. Baton Rouge Police and firefighters responded to the scene. Police say injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

As of 8:20 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened.

Related Images

News
Government Street reopens after overturned car removed
Government Street reopens after overturned car removed
BATON ROUGE – Parts of Government Street were closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle. ... More >>
5 years ago Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 7:18:00 AM CDT May 10, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days