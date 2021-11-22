Parkview Baptist \'The Road to the Dome\'

With the lights shining bright, the pressure to win is at an all-time high.

"It's definitely a different feeling in the air and in the atmosphere, everybody is excited because we know it's either win or go home," said senior linebacker Cole Mayet.

This season Parkview Baptist took their fair share of bumps and bruises along the way.

The Eagles started off the season 1-and-3 after after making the jump to class 4A. Parkview took home non-district losses to power house schools John Curtis and Catholic High. But, those losses were more than just "L's" on their schedule.

"Everything from the non-district to the district is about us getting better and preparing us for playoffs," said head coach Jay Mayet.

Win or lose, there's a less to be learned.

Last season the Eagles fell short of back-to-back Division II state titles after falling runner-up to St. Thomas More.

"I have the taste of both ends of the spectrum," admitted Mayet. "That really great high from winning it my sophomore year and that really great low from junior and freshman year."

For some success is measured in different forms and sizes. Here at Parkview Baptist, success isn't measured in state titles nor wins or losses, but rather something much bigger.

"We look at it a little different. We don't make a better player, we make a better person," Jay Mayet said. And, when you make a better person you make a better player."

"It's not the scoreboard that is going to be successful," His son Cole said. "It's we know that we did everything we could to have the greatest outcome that we could and that defines success for us."

That product will hit the field this Friday night in their quest for a 4th straight trip to to the dome in pursuit for their second state title in three years.