Park Elementary students return to in class learning after recent spike in virus cases

BATON ROUGE -Students will be returning to in-person classes Monday morning at Park Elementary School in Baton Rouge after turning virtual due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Nov. 13 the school transitioned to being 100% virtual.

"So you think it was the right thing to do? To shut the school down at the time it was going down, 'Yes'," Jonathan William replied.

Williams has a 7-year-old daughter who attends Park Elementary. She has been learning at a distance after a number of staff and teachers tested positive for COVID-19.



"It was good that she was able to come home until they could clean the school to the fullest," Williams said.



During the Thanksgiving holiday break, Park Elementary and other schools in the district underwent a deep cleaning and

sanitized to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Williams is concerned about his daughter going back to school but is leaving it to a higher power to keep her safe.

"People catch that all over different places, not just at school, so you stay prayed up. You do your part at home and pray. Teachers and everyone need to do their part and you go forward with that, " Williams said.

The students will be required to follow COVID requirements, and have their temperature taken, before being allowed back on campus.