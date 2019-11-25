Parents review bus camera footage after son is forgotten on bus

SORRENTO - Parents of a six-year-old who was left on a bus earlier this week reviewed on-board camera footage Friday and said the video device recorded their son having a two-minute seizure as he sat alone on the special needs bus.

The driver and bus aid got off and he was forgotten on board Tuesday. The family spoke to WBRZ News 2 Thursday about the situation. After the story, the Ascension Parish School System showed them the video from the bus.

The parents said they now believe their son was on the bus for about three hours before he was found.

"My heart dropped when I found out about it, my wife's heart dropped, and all I was concerned about was the health of my son," the child's father, Tommy Fugarino said in an interview with WBRZ this week.

Tommy and the child's mother, Ann Lipps, said they appreciate the school system allowing them to see the footage.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We are taking this incident very seriously," schools superintendent Patrice Pujol said in a statement.

" We are doing a thorough investigation into this incident and will take the necessary steps to address this particular situation and assure no such incident occurs again."

