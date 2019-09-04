Parents prepare for school voucher deadline

BATON ROUGE - Parents preparing to apply for state education vouchers for their children next year told News 2 getting one is like winning the lottery.

"My kids' attitudes, they have great personalities now," said Ruby Moberly, mom of four. "[They] were in the [East Baton Rouge Parish] school system, they were failing, we had issues."

Moberly felt frustrated watching her youngest excel at Riverside Christian Academy while her siblings sat at a failing public school; but explains paying more than $4,000 a year per child was just not possible.

"When the school issued us, telling us that we were able to apply for the voucher program, we applied and it's...my kids love it," Moberly excitedly explains. "We pulled them all out and put them [at Riverdale,] if it wasn't for the voucher we never could have done it."

Last year more than 13,000 students applied with 7,400 enrolling in a state-approved private school. Open enrollment for parents interested in sending their child to private school next year started this week. Of the 129 eligible schools, 91 will accept new student applications.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must have a family income that does not exceed 250 percent of the federal poverty guidelines and must be entering kindergarten or enrolled in a public school with a C, D, or F grade.

The list of participating schools will not be final until after all student applications are received and Scholarships are awarded. The deadline for the first round of student applications is Friday, February 27.

Applications can be found online or at any participating school.