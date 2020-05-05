Parade-style food drive rolls down St. George neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE - During the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. George Fire Department and the organizers of the City of St. George are teaming up, collecting non-perishables for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The food bank has seen a drop in donations due to the Stay at Home order.

The two groups conducted a series of parade-like rolls through certain neighborhoods over the weekend. They'll host two more on May 16 and May 17.

"St. George is always helping the community. Whether that be here, Baton Rouge or in the state. Anytime someone needs help we'll be there," said Capt. Guy Denicola with the St. George Fire Department.

Five fire engines guided trucks of volunteers through the neighborhoods of the St. George Fire Protection District, encouraging residents to give.

"With the pandemic going on people are suffering, and I've actually been looking for somewhere to give," said Darren Madaffari, who gave the food bank a monetary donation. "Anytime there's a chance to give, I try to. I feel like its our duty. We're blessed with the resources to do it so might as well share it."

The event is similar to their December Christmas-time parade, but of course this roll is designed to encourage residents to donate food to fellow neighbors in need.

Collection routes are on the St. George Fire Department's website and anyone who misses the event is welcomed to drop off food in the barrels that will be kept in front of all St. George Fire Stations during daylight hours.

"We encourage social distancing. We might not let you in but if you knock and leave it at the door we certainly appreciate it," said Capt. Denicola.

The Department also encourages those who can to support the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank monetarily. To make a donation to the food bank or get involved in volunteer work, click here.