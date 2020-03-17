76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parade or not, Baton Rouge residents enjoy their Saturday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Although the St. Patrick's day Parade was cancelled, Baton Rouge residents still found a way to have fun.

Restaurants like Zippy's in Baton Rouge were filled with people enjoying the day even with the coronovirus outbreak.

News
Parade or not, Baton Rouge residents enjoy...
Parade or not, Baton Rouge residents enjoy their Saturday
BATON ROUGE- Although the St. Patrick's day Parade was cancelled, Baton Rouge residents still found a way to have fun.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:42:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days