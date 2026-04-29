Pair of new community pantries installed in Walker

WALKER — Two new community pantries were installed in Walker on Friday.

Whole Heart Health installed the pantries to expand free nutritional support at the Faith Crossing United Methodist Church and Christine Palmer's office along Florida Boulevard.

Each pantry will be stocked with Whole Heart Health's Manna Meals, as well as snacks for families and individuals who may be short on a meal, navigating tight budgets, or simply needing a little extra support as they make it to their next paycheck.

"These pantries are designed to meet people where they are and provide accessible nourishment with dignity," Whole Heart Health officials said.