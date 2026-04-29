88°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of new community pantries installed in Walker
Related Story
WALKER — Two new community pantries were installed in Walker on Friday.
Whole Heart Health installed the pantries to expand free nutritional support at the Faith Crossing United Methodist Church and Christine Palmer's office along Florida Boulevard.
Each pantry will be stocked with Whole Heart Health's Manna Meals, as well as snacks for families and individuals who may be short on a meal, navigating tight budgets, or simply needing a little extra support as they make it to their next paycheck.
"These pantries are designed to meet people where they are and provide accessible nourishment with dignity," Whole Heart Health officials said.
News
WALKER — Two new community pantries were installed in Walker on Friday. Whole Heart Health installed the pantries to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 50-year-old man dies after passenger van collides with log truck in...
-
New Orleans-constructed main component of Artemis rocket arrives at Kennedy Space Center
-
Mobile home, 2 cars burned in early-morning fire
-
YMCA offering free swimming lessons for second grade students this summer
-
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could gain more control over their coastal waters...
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama