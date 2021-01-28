39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Packard Street house fire results in one person's death

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a deadly fire broke out in a neighborhood off Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a man was found dead inside the home. Officials say they don't believe the victim lived in the house and are still investigating why he was there. 

Officials report the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m., in the 4900 block of Packard Street and was contained around 5:11 a.m.

The deceased victim has been identified by the coroner's office as 55-year-old Rodney Johnson. No signs of trauma were noted, and the cause of death is still pending. 

Investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, calling it "suspicious in nature."

The house is a total loss, and damages did not make it to the adjacent property. BRFD asks anyone with information on the fire to give them a call.

Related Images

News
Person found dead after 'suspicious' house fire...
Person found dead after 'suspicious' house fire early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a deadly fire broke out in a neighborhood off Plank Road. The Baton... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:28:00 AM CST January 26, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days