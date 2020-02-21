Owner searching for missing 40-foot St. Patrick's Day float

BATON ROUGE - One parade krewe is starting over as they prepare for the Wearing of the Green parade in Baton Rouge.

Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill's decked out Saint Patrick's day float is missing from storage.

"We went Tuesday to go pick up the float and noticed it was missing,” Ivar’s owner Edwin Edwards said.

The massive 40-foot steel float is stored in the back parking lot of a truck stop in Livingston Parish when it's not rolling in Baton Rouge's biggest parade of the year.

"We were picking it up to go do some maintenance on it and when we went over there, it was nowhere to be found,” Edwards said.

The property owner at the truck stop said that the float was still parked there about two and a half weeks ago.

"He just thought we came to pick it up to start the parade,” Edwards said.

"My initial reaction was that my mother is going to be very mad. She's part-owner of the float with me and enjoys St. Patrick's Day just as much as I do."

The owner is trying to make light of the whole situation, as he begins the search for the float.

"It has been there a while like it is every year. Someone might have just thought it was abandoned and figured they would borrow it,” Edwards said.

They first took to social media to track it down. Edwards said he's had the float for over a decade.

"It was more of like if it was a mistake drop a pin or drop it off where you last found it. No harm no foul and we'll go on from there,” Edwards said.

Maybe a little bit of Irish luck will bring the float to its rightful owner. Or they'll have to shell out a little more green for the parade this year.

"We'll have to take the steps to rent a float for the parade because we're obviously not gonna miss the St. Patrick's Day parade,” Edwards said.

If you can help find the float, the owner is offering that person and a friend a free ride on the float, throws and passes to Ivar's after-party following The Wearing of the Green Parade. Call 225-388-0021 if you have any information on the whereabouts of the float.