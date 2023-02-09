51°
Overturned semi-truck closes I-12 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eastbound I-12 closed at Hoag Road after a semi-truck overturned around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. 

According to DOTD, traffic was backed up for more than two miles and vehicles were being diverted onto Satsuma Road. 

No information on injuries has been reported. 

The roadway was cleared shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. 

Wednesday, February 08 2023

