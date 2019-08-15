77°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10
Related Story
ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a second vehicle.
The crash was reported before 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West before Prairieville. It's unclear if there are any injuries.
The crash has since been cleared from the roadway.
Troop A Traffic Advisory:— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 13, 2019
Troopers are currently responding to an overturned box truck and a flatbed trailer on I-10 westbound at milepost 175. Both lanes of travel are currently closed for multiple vehicle recoveries. Please expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/1QHTkvfj3O
No serious injuries have been reported.
News
ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drivers eager for completion of Sherwood Forest roadwork
-
Livingston Parish gets $5.3M grant to raise homes damaged in 2016 flood
-
Police: School bus driver ticketed after running red light, causing crash with...
-
WATCH: Cajun business owners help wrangle runaway pig in hilarious video
-
After flood delays, repairs to Sherwood Forest Boulevard to resume