Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10

ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a second vehicle.

The crash was reported before 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West before Prairieville. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

The crash has since been cleared from the roadway.

No serious injuries have been reported.

