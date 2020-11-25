Overturned 18-wheeler on Whiskey Bay Bridge

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning a traffic incident involving an overturned tractor trailer that was partially hanging off the side of the Whiskey Bay Bridge resulted in a closure of the that area of the interstate.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. and at this time, details on exactly how the 18-wheeler -which was hauling groceries- ended up hanging off the side of the bridge remain scarce.

The crash was finally cleared around 7 p.m. Monday.

No one was seriously hurt.

