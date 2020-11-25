72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned 18-wheeler on Whiskey Bay Bridge

Related Story

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning a traffic incident involving an overturned tractor trailer that was partially hanging off the side of the Whiskey Bay Bridge resulted in a closure of the that area of the interstate.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. and at this time, details on exactly how the 18-wheeler -which was hauling groceries- ended up hanging off the side of the bridge remain scarce.

The crash was finally cleared around 7 p.m. Monday.

No one was seriously hurt.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

News
I-10 West back open after overturned truck...
I-10 West back open after overturned truck causes all-day closure at Whiskey Bay Bridge
WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning a traffic incident involving an overturned tractor trailer that was partially hanging off... More >>
2 days ago Monday, November 23 2020 Nov 23, 2020 Monday, November 23, 2020 5:11:00 AM CST November 23, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days