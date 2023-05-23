86°
Overturned 18-wheeler causes closure of Sullivan Road in Central
CENTRAL - Early Wednesday morning, an overturned 18-wheeler caused the closure of Sullivan Road at Hooper Road, shortly after 6 a.m.
First responders with Central Fire Department were at the scene of the incident and took to social media to update the public on the situation, saying, "E 313 is currently on the scene of a overturned 18 wheeler. No injuries, however Sullivan Rd is completely shut down in the 11300 block."
The wreck reportedly caused at least one injury.
WBRZ is monitoring the situation so as to update viewers.
