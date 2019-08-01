80°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight structure fire in Zachary ruled as arson
Related Story
ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a mobile home in Zachary.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Rush Avenue. Officials say three occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is being ruled as arson.
Anyone with knowledge on the fire is asked to contact authorities.
News
ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a mobile home in Zachary. Around 2 a.m.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buzz off: Honey bees infest woman's home for decades
-
Joyriding kids play demolition derby with Ascension school buses in parking lot
-
Investigative Unit breaks down Salimoni resignation
-
Chief Paul: Salamoni 'should have never been hired,' gets no back pay
-
Chief says officer will never patrol streets again