Overnight structure fire in Zachary ruled as arson

ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a mobile home in Zachary.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Rush Avenue. Officials say three occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is being ruled as arson.

Anyone with knowledge on the fire is asked to contact authorities.