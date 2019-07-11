BATON ROUGE - This morning on 2une In, City-Parish Director of Information Services Eric Romero joined us to discuss Mayor Kip Holden's new Open Data Initiative.

"Open Data BR is really the framework for Mayor Holden's vision to make the Baton Rouge government more efficient, transparent and create a truly a digital-friendly city," he told News 2's John Pastorek. "We're loading this raw data out to this website, and the public has access to tools that they can filter and visualize that data in a way that is important to them."

Police, traffic and fire incidents are all included on the site, as well as permitting data, property information and City-Parish employee salary figures.

"Instead of making a request to the Parish Attorney's Office, they can just go to the website and download the information themselves," Romero explains.

Much more data will be added to the website soon, including DPW work order information. That will also make things easier on work crews.

"They'll have all devices where they can get assigned a work order, do the work, close the work order and be assigned another work order," he said. "That way they're not having to...come all the way back to the office to get their next assignment."

Baton Rouge officials talked to leaders in other cities that have implemented similar open date sites before launching the site. Now towns and cities around the state are contacting Baton Rouge to learn more about the program.