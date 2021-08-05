One year after shooting, Deputy Nick Tullier continues to show signs of improvement

BATON ROUGE - Life may not ever be the same as it once was for Deputy Nick Tullier, but he and his family have made the best of a difficult situation.

Tullier is currently resting at a Houston area hospital. Nick's father James, tells News2 that his son underwent his latest surgery on Wednesday, a procedure to his abdominal area.

He was moved to the Texas hospital last November, after he was wounded in an ambush which targeted law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge on July 17, 2016. Three officers were killed in the shooting.

Tullier survived the attack, but came away with significant, life-altering injuries. Since then, he's been on a slow but steady road to recovery.

While Tullier's tenure in the hospital has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions for his family, they cherish the moments that make the good days possible.

"You can see, there are miracles happening here. And I knew then, I picked the right place," said James Tullier, Nick's father.

Those miracles come in the form of gradual improvements to Nick's condition. Since the shooting, Nick has worked to regain his motor functions. One of the more recent developments came with when Nick managed to say the word 'hello' to his fiancée.

"We do know that he can understand us. He can see, he can read, he's able to recall things shortly after telling him," said Katherine O'Brien, one of Tullier's doctors. "We're still in the process of assessing all the things he can do."

The Tullier family says it appreciates all of the prayers and messages which have poured in as the deputy continues to push forward in his recovery.

"He's been given every roadblock possible, and he has passed every roadblock possible," James Tullier said. "We don't know an end point, it's between Nick and God."

