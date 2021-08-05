Latest Weather Blog
One year after shooting, Deputy Nick Tullier continues to show signs of improvement
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Life may not ever be the same as it once was for Deputy Nick Tullier, but he and his family have made the best of a difficult situation.
Tullier is currently resting at a Houston area hospital. Nick's father James, tells News2 that his son underwent his latest surgery on Wednesday, a procedure to his abdominal area.
He was moved to the Texas hospital last November, after he was wounded in an ambush which targeted law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge on July 17, 2016. Three officers were killed in the shooting.
Tullier survived the attack, but came away with significant, life-altering injuries. Since then, he's been on a slow but steady road to recovery.
While Tullier's tenure in the hospital has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions for his family, they cherish the moments that make the good days possible.
"You can see, there are miracles happening here. And I knew then, I picked the right place," said James Tullier, Nick's father.
Those miracles come in the form of gradual improvements to Nick's condition. Since the shooting, Nick has worked to regain his motor functions. One of the more recent developments came with when Nick managed to say the word 'hello' to his fiancée.
"We do know that he can understand us. He can see, he can read, he's able to recall things shortly after telling him," said Katherine O'Brien, one of Tullier's doctors. "We're still in the process of assessing all the things he can do."
The Tullier family says it appreciates all of the prayers and messages which have poured in as the deputy continues to push forward in his recovery.
"He's been given every roadblock possible, and he has passed every roadblock possible," James Tullier said. "We don't know an end point, it's between Nick and God."
WBRZ will host the Unite Our Heroes Telethon from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday to benefit firemen, police and other first responders who are injured on duty, and their families.
You can learn more about the event and how to donate to the cause by clicking HERE.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even as delta variant swarms Louisiana, infectious disease expert says calls for...
-
A return to the shelves two months in the making for 'Hola...
-
Child playing with lighter started fire at Tigerland bar
-
New Roads council targets Mayor's use of police detail for private purposes
-
Unvaccinated LSU students must take monthly COVID tests this semester, university says
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort