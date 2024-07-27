86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported in critical condition after shooting off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE - A person was critically injured in a shooting near Airline Highway and Hollywood Street Thursday afternoon.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

No other information is available at this time.

Thursday, July 25 2024

