One transported after Tuesday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police the shooting happened at a gas station in the 3300 block of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a verbal conformation. 

Sources say the person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Authorities didn't immediately say what the person's condition was. 

Check back for updates. 

