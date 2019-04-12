70°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported after Tuesday morning shooting
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police the shooting happened at a gas station in the 3300 block of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a verbal conformation.
Sources say the person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Authorities didn't immediately say what the person's condition was.
Check back for updates.
News
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to police... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
Fallen heroes remembered in 1945 kamikaze attacks on USS Kidd
-
Charred gas can led investigators to suspect in string of church burnings
-
Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed
-
Did "black metal" music play role in string of church burnings?
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...