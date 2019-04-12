One transported after Tuesday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police the shooting happened at a gas station in the 3300 block of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a verbal conformation.

Sources say the person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Authorities didn't immediately say what the person's condition was.

