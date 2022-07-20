One transported after crash involving school bus

83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus.

The incident was reported before 8:15 a.m. at Plank Road and Cannon Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened when the school bus failed to yield at a stop sign on Cannon Street and pulled out in front of the other vehicle. The impact from the collision caused the vehicle to overturn.

Authorities say there were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

The driver of the vehicle was transported an area hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown. 

BRPD expects the school bus driver to be cited for failure to yield. The bus involved in the crash was a First Student bus. According to the company said the driver has been removed from service until an investigation can be completed.   

The driver of the other vehicle will also be cited for driving under suspension and not having insurance.

