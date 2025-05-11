64°
One taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was injured in a shooting that happened early Friday morning. 

Officials said a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting on North 15th Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what lead to the shooting and whether anyone was arrested. 

