One suspect beaten, shot while fleeing botched home invasion in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a group of home invaders was sent running after one of them was met with fists inside the victims' home.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says it responded to a shooting incident at 10 p.m., Tuesday within the 5000 block of Cherryl Drive, which is just off Greenwell Springs Road.

Upon their arrival, detectives say the homeowner told them a man knocked on his door and then forced his way inside with a gun. The homeowner said his stepsons fought off the man, later identified as Darvion Lathers.

Arrest records say three others had accompanied Lathers to the residence and were waiting in a car outside. The other suspects allegedly opened fire on the home once the struggle broke out and then fled on foot.

Two of the fleeing suspects, identified as Rayshawn Rogers and Jarred Hopkins, were apprehended along with Lathers after the attack. Arrest records said Hopkins was shot during the confrontation, but the sheriff's office later clarified that Lathers was accidentally shot by one of his cohorts after being beaten by the residents.

Rogers and Hopkins were charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and principal to attempted armed robbery.

Lathers was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

The sheriff's office has not released any further details about the potential fourth suspect.