One reported injured in overnight shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot overnight after a pair of armed men approached his vehicle and tried to rob him.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the attack around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Coursey Boulevard near Hickory Ridge Boulevard. Deputies were seen setting up a crime scene at the Coursey Place apartments.
Investigators say the man was sitting in his car when the two attackers approached him. The men then fired shots at the victim when he tried to flee.
The man was struck and taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
