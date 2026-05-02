54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on North Foster Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on North Foster Drive and Gus Young Avenue, emergency officials said.

Officials received the call around 7:05 p.m., and the injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

News
One person taken to hospital after being...
One person taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on North Foster Drive... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 Thursday, April 30, 2026 7:28:00 PM CDT April 30, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days