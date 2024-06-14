87°
One person shot at Sherwood Acres apartments along Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A man drove to a hospital after being shot at the Sherwood Acres apartment complex along Coursey Boulevard. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot in the parking lot of the complex just before 8:30 p.m. and drove to a hospital for treatment. 

Officers said his injuries are non-life-threatening. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

In March, 54-year-old Thomas Sneed was killed in a shooting at the complex. BRPD has not released information about an arrest in the case. 

