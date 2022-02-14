59°
One person shot and killed at home on Kentucky Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in the 2100 block of Kentucky Street around 9:30 p.m.
Officials say 20-year-old Rashon Franklin was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an empty lot. Franklin died at the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the Saturday night shooting.
No more information is immediately available.
This is the second fatal shooting Saturday.
