One person seriously injured in shooting on Black Oak Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Black Oak Drive, officials said.

Officials received the call around 4:13 p.m., and one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

1 day ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 Tuesday, November 25, 2025 4:51:00 PM CST November 25, 2025

