72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in shooting on Kilona Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Kilona Drive on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said that the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. along Kilona in the neighborhood off of Greenwell Street and Lanier Drive. 

No information about the person's identity or what happened to lead up to the shooting was released.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating. 

News
One person killed in shooting on Kilona...
One person killed in shooting on Kilona Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Kilona Drive on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 Sunday, April 27, 2025 7:25:00 PM CDT April 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days