One person killed in shooting on Kilona Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Kilona Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said that the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. along Kilona in the neighborhood off of Greenwell Street and Lanier Drive.
No information about the person's identity or what happened to lead up to the shooting was released.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating.
