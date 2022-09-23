One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A local rapper was shot to death Tuesday night in a what investigators believe was a gang-related killing.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim, 33-year-old Stanley Wright, was found dead in the parking lot.

The department said Wednesday that deputies suspect Wright was specifically targeted in the shooting.

According to social media, Wright went by the name Seven7Hardaway and was associated with the Top Boy Gorilla group. Several photos showed Wright alongside well-known Baton Rouge rappers Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang, who also have ties to the group and have been linked to a violent ongoing feud that's resulted in multiple shootings.

Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, pleaded guilty in 2022 for two separate gang-related shootings that happened in 2019 and 2020. Edwards was sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in Wright's killing at this time.