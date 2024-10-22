55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed, five others hurt in shooting along Greenwell Springs Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and five others hurt in a shooting along Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning. 

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Platt Drive. In total, six people were injured. Police have not released information about severity of injuries or the deceased's name. 

No more information was immediately available. 

News
One person killed, five others hurt in...
One person killed, five others hurt in shooting along Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and five others hurt in a shooting along Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 Sunday, October 20, 2024 9:39:00 PM CDT October 20, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days