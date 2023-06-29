84°
One person killed along Woodpecker Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along Woodpecker Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the victim as Derrick Thomas, 53.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Thomas was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.
Less than two hours later, two people were shot and killed a mile and a half away from the scene on Avenue J. Police do not believe the shootings are related.
