66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine

Related Story

PLAQUEMINE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine, officials said. 

Law enforcement said the shooting happened at the nightclub along West Street around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No information about the shooting has been released. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

News
One person injured in shooting at Club...
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine, officials said. Law enforcement said... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 29 2025 Oct 29, 2025 Wednesday, October 29, 2025 9:02:00 PM CDT October 29, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days