76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to officials. 

According to officials at the scene, the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute and the suspect is in custody.

Emergency officials say one person was transported in serious but stable condition.

News
One person injured after shooting at Gates...
One person injured after shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to officials.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 02 2024 Nov 2, 2024 Saturday, November 02, 2024 3:58:00 PM CDT November 02, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days