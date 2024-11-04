76°
One person injured after shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
According to officials at the scene, the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute and the suspect is in custody.
Emergency officials say one person was transported in serious but stable condition.
