61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after being hit by vehicle on Plank Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Plank Road, emergency officials said.

Officials received the call around 9:15 p.m., and the crash happened at Plank Road and Dayton Street.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

News
One person injured after being hit by...
One person injured after being hit by vehicle on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Plank Road, emergency officials said. ... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 Tuesday, April 28, 2026 9:38:00 PM CDT April 28, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days