50°
Latest Weather Blog
One person in serious condition after shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after a shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue, according to officials.
The shooting took place by the Boost Mobile at Plank Road and Ozark Street. Preliminary reports from police say the victim was a juvenile.
No other information is available at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after a shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue, according to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday