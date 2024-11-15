50°
One person in serious condition after shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after a shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue, according to officials. 

The shooting took place by the Boost Mobile at Plank Road and Ozark Street. Preliminary reports from police say the victim was a juvenile.

No other information is available at this time.

