One person in critical condition after a shooting off Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting off Scotland Avenue. 

The shooting happened on Oriole Street shortly before 11 a.m.. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. 

Further details were not immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

1 day ago Thursday, October 24 2024 Oct 24, 2024 Thursday, October 24, 2024 11:07:00 AM CDT October 24, 2024

