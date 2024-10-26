63°
One person in critical condition after a shooting off Scotland Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting off Scotland Avenue.
The shooting happened on Oriole Street shortly before 11 a.m.. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
Further details were not immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
