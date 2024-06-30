82°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in shooting along Beech Street on Sunday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. along Beech Street, between North Foster and Beechwood drives.
No more information about the shooting or the victim has been released.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Pride Fest takes over the River Center on Saturday
-
50-year-old woman found shot to death inside home Saturday
-
New Tangipahoa Parish sheriff details plan to fix parish jail, gives update...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Central Wildcats
-
EBR parents demand unity in the district as search for superintendent narrows