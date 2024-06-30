One person hurt in shooting along Beech Street on Sunday

82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital Sunday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. along Beech Street, between North Foster and Beechwood drives. 

No more information about the shooting or the victim has been released. 

 

