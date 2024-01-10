One person dead after shooting off Gardere Lane late Monday night

47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting off Gardere Lane late Monday night. 

Officials said they responded to reports of a shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway shortly before midnight Monday. The parish coroner was called to the scene. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting left Malaakk Ross, 23, dead in the doorway of his apartment. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Tuesday, January 09 2024

