One person dead after shooting along Jefferson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting along Jefferson Avenue on Friday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and Baton Rouge Police responded to the scene at the corner of Jefferson and North 26th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. to find 34-year-old Abraham Ross shot dead.
He was found on his screened porch, witnesses said.
Several neighbors said they heard gunfire around 4:30 a.m.
It was unclear what led to the shooting and police have not identified a suspect.
