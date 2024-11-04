75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person critically injured after shooting on Blount Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Blount Road, according to emergency officials.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Blount Road.

No other information is available at this time.

News
One person critically injured after shooting on...
One person critically injured after shooting on Blount Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Blount Road, according to emergency officials. Officials... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 02 2024 Nov 2, 2024 Saturday, November 02, 2024 7:27:00 PM CDT November 02, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days