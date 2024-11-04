75°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critically injured after shooting on Blount Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Blount Road, according to emergency officials.
Officials say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Blount Road.
No other information is available at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Blount Road, according to emergency officials. Officials... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...
-
BREC chairman disputes treasurer's concerns about park system's financial situation
-
Police searching for person who burglarized Wooddale Boulevard business
-
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to...
-
Two people shot by law enforcement at end of police chase Sunday...