One person critical, another injured after a crash at corner of Catalina, North Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE — Two people were brought to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Catalina Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police and EMS responded to the crash around 12:27 p.m. BRPD said that the crash happened when a Corvette driving northbound on Sherwood ran a red light at Catalina before being T-boned by a pick-up truck turning left.

The driver of the Corvette was brought to the hospital in critical condition and the passenger of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.