87°
Latest Weather Blog
One person arrested for arson after abandoned structure burned
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for arson after a fire on Mariner Drive Friday morning, the St. George Fire Department said.
Crews saw visible fire from a two-story fourplex around 4:26 a.m. No occupants were in any of the apartments and the building was deemed abandoned.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and one person was arrested for aggravated arson. No injuries resulted from the fire.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for arson after a fire on Mariner Drive Friday morning, the St. George... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU softball loses in regional again
-
Southeastern softball falls to Nebraska
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals