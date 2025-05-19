87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person arrested for arson after abandoned structure burned

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for arson after a fire on Mariner Drive Friday morning, the St. George Fire Department said.

Crews saw visible fire from a two-story fourplex around 4:26 a.m. No occupants were in any of the apartments and the building was deemed abandoned.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and one person was arrested for aggravated arson. No injuries resulted from the fire.

