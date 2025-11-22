73°
One killed in shooting along St. Gerard Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along St Gerard Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Sources said the shooting happened along St. Gerard near the corner of East Brookstown Drive around 1:45 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
No information about the shooting was immediately available.
