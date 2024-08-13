85°
One killed in officer involved shooting in Richland Parish
DELHI— Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer involved shooting Sunday night in Richland Parish.
Troopers say Delhi Police officers shot and killed a suspect at a home off Highway 17 just before 11:00 p.m. The suspect's name was not released. State Police did not release any information regarding what led to that shooting.
No officers were hurt.
