One injured in shooting on Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an early morning shooting on Sherwood Street and Maple Drive.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
