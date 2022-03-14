46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on Sherwood Street

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an early morning shooting on Sherwood Street and Maple Drive.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

News
One injured in shooting on Sherwood Street
One injured in shooting on Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an early morning shooting on Sherwood Street and Maple Drive. The... More >>
3 years ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:50:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days