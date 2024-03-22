68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on North 38th Street and Fairfields Avenue Wednesday night, according to officials.

The person is currently being transported in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

Wednesday, March 20 2024

