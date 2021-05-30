74°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in morning shooting at Baton Rouge motel
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.
The incident happened before 7 a.m. at the Days Inn on Gwenadele Ave. At the scene, authorities found an injured woman.
Sources say the woman was shot with a pellet gun. She was reportedly in stable condition.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
News
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday morning. The incident happened before... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Many Baton Rouge residents spending the holiday weekend cleaning out their flooded...
-
In the capital region, Team Rubicon is ready to help victims of...
-
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their...
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend