83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in Monday night shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting Monday night on North Harrells Ferry Road.

The incident happened in the 1100 block around 10:30 p.m. The person sustained gunshot injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Details about the shooting were not immediately released.

News
One injured in Monday night shooting on...
One injured in Monday night shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting Monday night on North Harrells Ferry Road. ... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days