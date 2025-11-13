Latest Weather Blog
'One Iberville' plan presented at community meeting Monday Night
Related Story
ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel residents got the chance to see the newest vision for the parish.
Parish President Chris Daigle presented the parish-wide master plan initiative they are calling "One Iberville".
Daigle says, despite being separated from most of the parish by the Mississippi River, St Gabriel will play a major part in future investments.
Part of that investment includes giving residents on the westside more access to services like public works and parks.
“We can't do that without reaching out to our community members and having these community meetings,” Daigle said.
The next meeting will be at the North Iberville Community Center in Rosedale on Wednesday night.
Then the final presentation will be in Plaquemine at the Grant Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19th.
You can learn more about One Iberville here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy